Sleeping Giants Are Amazing

Jan. 13, 2020



Jim Tricoli 1942 – 2020

Sunday morning was unlike any I have experienced before. That was the morning my husband Jim Tricoli, owner and editor of this blog, went home to be with his God.

Jim’s story is very similar to many of our readers. But at his most basic level, he was a man of deep faith and love for his family. As a first-generation American and the youngest of twelve children, his love of family was a part of his DNA well before 23 and Me was even a thing. When it came to family, there was never a question of cost or resources, he just needed to hear about someone in need and he was there.

In many ways, Jim was the magician of the family. No problem was too big or too small to overcome or solve, he would always find a way to make it happen. It was the way he approached everything in his life; raise a family on two teachers salaries and occasional food stamps, check; pay for two children to attend college, check; survive a heart attack at 40, cancer at 60, and everything in between, check, check, check; attend almost every town board meeting for the past 30 years, CHECK! The man was a machine driven by a clear sense of right and wrong; the physical manifestation of the conscience so often missing in today’s “most spin wins” culture.

This blog was one of the primary tools he used to give voice to those who couldn’t speak for themselves and the concerns of the citizens who didn’t have his platform. He never asked for money or fame or any recognition beyond knowing the truth was exposed and those trying to hide it, or hide from it, were held accountable. Jim proved what Speaker Tip O’Neill made famous when he said “…all politics are local”. And now that voice has forever gone silent. That voice, which was a lion and never backed away from doing the right thing, impacted so many of us to be better versions of ourselves and not settle for mediocrity.

For those of you who’ve had the opportunity to know Jim personally, we want you to know how much he loved and cared for you and your friendship. It meant so much to him to talk and learn about people of all walks of life and learn your stories and how he could help.

He worked at many jobs before he finally decided to go to college, Canisius. Upon graduation, he took a teaching job with BOCES until his retirement due to a disability. He began attending Town Board meetings and became deeply involved in various issues that were being contested at the time. Politics were always a keen attraction for him. He even worked for John Kennedy when he ran for President in the 60’s.

When Jim retired he was still young and decided to write a blog that he named the Amhersttimes. That happened in the early 2000s and he posted stories on it every day until now.

Through the years he exposed many wrongdoings and was proud of the ‘wrongs’ he could help turn into ‘rights.’ He loved living in Amherst and did all he could to help it evolve into to best town it could be.

Jim is survived by his wife Margaret (Davis), his sons Jeffrey (Maria Rivera) and Joseph (Linda Dees) and his sister Mary Bertola. He has 5 grandchildren: Emily and Daniel Dees, Gabriella, Dante and Dominic Tricoli as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim will be missed by many family and friends. God grant you rest and peace.